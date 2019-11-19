|
|
MAE LOUISE (HEIRING) MCGUIRE Cedar Rapids Mae Louise (Heiring) McGuire, 94, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully at her home Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Teahen Funeral Home with a rosary service at 5 p.m., followed by a brief ceremony with the Nurse's Honor Guard from Mercy Medical Center. The funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, by the Rev. Mark Murphy, with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. at St. Jude Church. Burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at the St. Jude Parish Center. Mae was born Jan. 7, 1925, in Farley, Iowa, the daughter of Albert and Alvina (Vorwald) Heiring. In 1942, she graduated from St. Joseph High School in Farley and then attended Mercy Hospital School of Nursing (Class of 1946) in Cedar Rapids, receiving her nursing diploma from Loras College (Dubuque) in 1946. During her nursing training, she served in the civilian U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps. After graduation, Mae was head nurse and then the supervisor of the operating room at Mercy Hospital, eventually moving on to the recovery room and then outpatient surgery until she retired in November 1990. Mae married the love of her life, Bill (William J.) McGuire, on May 29, 1948. He preceded her in death on June 15, 1966. They had six daughters and a son, all of whom survive, Colleen (Steve) Werner, Cyndy (Vance) Mickelson, Mary K. McGuire, Ph.D., Terri (Brian) Glynn, Jodi (Dan) Parks, Michael (Christie) McGuire and Kathy (Daniel) Flores. Mae also is survived by 30 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, with another expected in May, and one great-great-grandchild, every one of whom was very important to her and always were remembered on every birthday, special occasion and Christmas. In addition, Mae is survived by sisters Elaine Williams, Darlene Rusch and Joyce Salatino, as well as sisters-in-law, Betty Heiring and Jean Heiring; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She will be deeply missed by all. Mae was a devout Catholic who cherished her faith and practiced it daily. She had a litany of prayers she said throughout the day, as well as saying at least three rosaries daily. Mae always said "I can't do much, but I can pray" and she was happiest when she could add special intentions for anyone who asked. She believed fervently in the power of prayer. Mae also felt strongly the protection and guidance of angels in her life, and especially loved the extensive collection of angels she had been given over the years. Mae was a charter member of St. Jude parish and in earlier years was president of the Altar and Rosary Society, and also served on the Parish Council and the St. Jude's School board. Anyone who knew Mae will remember that she was a talented baker and cook who dearly loved providing special treats for her family and friends, in particular during the holidays when she shared her famous Swedish tea rings and other homemade goodies! Mae always said no one should ever go hungry and everyone who came to her house for a visit always found a warm welcome, delicious baked goods and a full hot meal or "snack." Each of us have our favorites, but Mae was particularly known for her amazing pies, her apple pie was simply the best, as well as her Heiring family sugar cookies and special requests like her potato salad, party potatoes, "Grandma's chicken" and so many other delicious foods. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren always knew that she kept special treats and candy dishes for their visits, a lasting memory. Mae loved to have visitors, calls, letters and cards. She valued people, family and friends above all else. She was so grateful to everyone who remembered her when she proudly celebrated her 94th birthday this year. Mae was an avid reader, did her daily crossword puzzles (even in the hospital), played a wicked good game of Scrabble and was for many years nearly unbeatable at cribbage. She cherished time spent with her siblings and their spouses, playing euchre and gathering together to sing the "old timey" music they all so enjoyed. Mae was a knowledgeable, longtime supporter of the Iowa Hawkeye basketball team, watching every game and wearing her Iowa "Hawks" sweatshirt with pride. Along with her parents and beloved husband, preceding her in death were sisters Sedelle Tegler, Lue Heying, Helen Bakula, Lois Ross and Shirley Klein; brothers Donald Heiring and Gerald Heiring; sisters-in-law Bette Engebretson, Peggy Wilkinson and Florence McGuire; brothers-in-law Gib Tegler, Walter Heying, Ted Bakula, Pete Ross, Dave Williams, Leo Rusch, Gene Klein, Mike Salatino, Phil Engebretson, Dave Wilkinson and Jimmy McGuire; and many dear friends. Also waiting to greet Mae in heaven are her four special angels, great-grandchildren Garrett Diepering, and triplets, Thomas, Henry and Lillia Rager, whom she can now cuddle for all eternity. Prayer in Time of Sorrow: Holy Mother Mary, just as you stood by your Son Jesus in His moment of need, be with me in mine. Pray that I may be united with Christ in His suffering and death and so come to share in His rising to new life and glory forever. Amen.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 19, 2019