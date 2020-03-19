Home

Maggie A. Arnold


2020 - 2020
Maggie A. Arnold Obituary
MAGGIE A. ARNOLD Cedar Rapids Maggie A. Arnold, 60, of Cedar Rapids, died on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. A Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Arrangements made by Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. Maggie was born Feb. 8, 1960, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Marvin and Kathleen (Doughtery) Young. She graduated from Washington High School in 1978. On May 6, 2006, Maggie married her longtime fiance David Arnold at Pinicon Ridge Park in Central City, Iowa. She was employed at Freedom Tax Service for the last 18 years. Maggie enjoyed bowling league, fishing and volunteering with the Boy Scouts of America Troop 214 and 68. Survivors include her husband, David D. Arnold; children, Tom Paulson, Jennifer Perez and Dan Arnold; and siblings, Marvin Young, Laura Ogreen and Charles Young, all of Cedar Rapids, and Gayle (Neal), Merrifield of Nebraska. Maggie was preceded by her parents and infant son, Matthew Paulson. Memorials may be directed to Cottage Grove Place, UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital, Boy Scouts of America and the American Cancer Foundation. Please share a memory of Maggie Arnold at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 19, 2020
