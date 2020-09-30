Mahaila Cruzen

MAHAILA MARGARET CLARK CRUZEN Keystone Mahaila Margaret Clark Cruzen, 13, of Keystone, Iowa, passed away suddenly Sept. 13, 2020, from an ATV accident in Keystone. Mahaila was born Feb. 7, 2007, in Minneapolis, Minn., to Michelle Cruzen and Cory Clark. She attended Long Prairie Elementary in Long Prairie, Minn., where she played soccer and was in Girl Scouts. Mahaila moved with her family to Keystone about four years ago, becoming a Benton Bobcat. She was attending Benton Community School as an eighth-grader this year. Mahaila enjoyed riding her bike around Keystone and took interest in cooking and loved to bake. Mahaila always had her headphones on listening to music. She loved to draw. As a child, Mahaila had a HUGE heart. She ALWAYS showed love for others, even if others did not show love to her. Nevertheless, she was the first to forgive! She is survived by her mother, Michelle Cruzen of Keystone; father, Cory Clark of Wisconsin; stepmother, Lisa Spencer; stepbrother, Trevor Busenbark of Keystone; grandparents, Cathy and Timothy Cruzen of Minneapolis, Minn.; grandparents, Donnia and Cedric Riley; and a host of loving family and friends. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service, Belle Plaine, with Pastor Kate West officiating. The service also will be livestreamed through the funeral service Facebook page. Visitation is from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday before the service at the funeral home. Please be mindful of everyone's safety, respect social distancing and wear a mask when appropriate. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com
