1/1
Mahaila Cruzen
2007 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mahaila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MAHAILA MARGARET CLARK CRUZEN Keystone Mahaila Margaret Clark Cruzen, 13, of Keystone, Iowa, passed away suddenly Sept. 13, 2020, from an ATV accident in Keystone. Mahaila was born Feb. 7, 2007, in Minneapolis, Minn., to Michelle Cruzen and Cory Clark. She attended Long Prairie Elementary in Long Prairie, Minn., where she played soccer and was in Girl Scouts. Mahaila moved with her family to Keystone about four years ago, becoming a Benton Bobcat. She was attending Benton Community School as an eighth-grader this year. Mahaila enjoyed riding her bike around Keystone and took interest in cooking and loved to bake. Mahaila always had her headphones on listening to music. She loved to draw. As a child, Mahaila had a HUGE heart. She ALWAYS showed love for others, even if others did not show love to her. Nevertheless, she was the first to forgive! She is survived by her mother, Michelle Cruzen of Keystone; father, Cory Clark of Wisconsin; stepmother, Lisa Spencer; stepbrother, Trevor Busenbark of Keystone; grandparents, Cathy and Timothy Cruzen of Minneapolis, Minn.; grandparents, Donnia and Cedric Riley; and a host of loving family and friends. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service, Belle Plaine, with Pastor Kate West officiating. The service also will be livestreamed through the funeral service Facebook page. Visitation is from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday before the service at the funeral home. Please be mindful of everyone's safety, respect social distancing and wear a mask when appropriate. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Hrabak Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Hrabak Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hrabak Funeral Home
1704 7th Ave
Belle Plaine, IA 52208
319-444-2240
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hrabak Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved