Mahlon Harold Wilson
MAHLON HAROLD WILSON Delhi Mahlon Harold Wilson, 90, of Delhi, Iowa, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Survivors include his wife, Ruth Wilson of Delhi; his daughter, Paula Timmer of Delhi; one son, Doug (Kris) Wilson of Delhi; his daughter-in-law, Ann (Dan) Wilson-Grant; five stepchildren, Darrell (Charlene) Andresen, Brenda (Mark) Wiggins, Connie (Ron) Behrens, Mike (Patsy) Hillman and Steve (Renee) Hillman; one brother-in-law, Russell McPhail of Waterloo; 21 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Mahlon's family would like to thank Hospice of Mercy and the staff at the Regional Medical Center in Manchester for all of their excellent care. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 20, at the Delhi United Methodist Church in Delhi, with Pastor Keith Pitts officiating. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 19, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester. Friends may also call one hour before the service at the church on Monday. Interment with military rites: Evergreen Cemetery, Delhi, Iowa.

Published in The Gazette on Jul. 18, 2020.
