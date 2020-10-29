1/
Majorie E. Hamann
MARJORIE E. HAMANN Elkader Marjorie E. Hamann, 98, of Elkader, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the Elkader Care Center. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Leonard-Grau Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Elkader. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elkader, with the Rev. Daniel Knipper as celebrant. Interment: St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Elkader, Iowa. Due to COVID-19, we ask everyone to continue physical distancing and wear a mask if you plan to attend. Leonard-Grau Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Elkader is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left with www.graufuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 29, 2020.
