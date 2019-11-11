|
|
MARJORY E. ROGERS Iowa City Marjory E. Rogers, 83, of rural Iowa City, died at her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. Private family services and burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery at a later date. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with her family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 11, 2019