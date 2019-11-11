Home

Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Majory E. Rogers

Majory E. Rogers Obituary
MARJORY E. ROGERS Iowa City Marjory E. Rogers, 83, of rural Iowa City, died at her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. Private family services and burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery at a later date. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with her family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 11, 2019
