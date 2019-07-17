Home

Malcolm "Frank" Hartley

Malcolm "Frank" Hartley Obituary
MALCOLM "FRANK" HARTLEY Parrish, Fla. Malcolm "Frank" Hartley, 81, of Parrish, Fla., passed away July 11, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Frank was born Oct. 14, 1937, in Taylor County, Ga., to ML and Lois (Freeman) Hartley. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1958 to 1978. He retired from Rockwell Collins in 1998. Survivors include his wife, Mary K; two sons, Stan (Linda) Hartley of Bradenton, Fla., and Keith (Kris) Hartley of Marion, Iowa; five grandchildren, Tressa, Cheyenne, Kole, Karson and Cody; and brothers, Marvin (Harriet) and Harold (Judy). He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, David Hartley. He was a member of Parrish United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on July 17, 2019
