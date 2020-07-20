MALCOLM "MAC" YOUNG Cedar Rapids Malcolm "Mac" Young, 89, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House, Hiawatha. Per Mac's request, there will be no services. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Marion, is caring for Mac and his family. Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Sheila; children, Terry (June) Young, Les (Sue) Young, Pauline Dawson (Terry McIntosh) and Mark (Dawn) Young; grandchildren, Luke and Lloyd (Lorenza), Peter (Jane) and Hayley (Justin Park), Michael (Kerry) and Clare (Ben), and Sarah and Emily (Luke Harris); 13 great-grandchildren with one on the way; in-laws, Maureen, Pat, Tina, Kevin and Peter; and many extended family and friends. Malcolm was born June 29, 1931, to Philip and Fannie (Griffin) Young in Basingstoke, England, where Malcolm was raised. He joined the British Army, and while serving in the Army, happened upon a group of friends, including Sheila Lovell. They were married June 9, 1951, in London. Malcolm worked as a coach and tour bus driver. In 1977, the family visited Sheila's sisters in the United States, and Malcolm enjoyed it so much, he, Sheila, and Mark moved in March of 1979 to the States. He worked as a delivery driver for McKesson's, retiring after 16 years in 1992. Mac and Sheila founded the Five Seasons Soccer Club in 1981, and enjoyed watching a few thousand kids learn to play soccer, especially at Seminole Valley Park. Mac was an outgoing and friendly guy, always joking and smiling, he became an instant friend to many. He will be missed by his beloved family. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Enid; son-in-law, Terry Dawson; in-laws; and Sheila's siblings, Kath, Tess, Josie and John. Memorials may be directed to the family. Please share your support and memories with Mac's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com
under obituaries.