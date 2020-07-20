1/1
Malcolm "Mac" Young
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Malcolm's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MALCOLM "MAC" YOUNG Cedar Rapids Malcolm "Mac" Young, 89, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House, Hiawatha. Per Mac's request, there will be no services. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Marion, is caring for Mac and his family. Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Sheila; children, Terry (June) Young, Les (Sue) Young, Pauline Dawson (Terry McIntosh) and Mark (Dawn) Young; grandchildren, Luke and Lloyd (Lorenza), Peter (Jane) and Hayley (Justin Park), Michael (Kerry) and Clare (Ben), and Sarah and Emily (Luke Harris); 13 great-grandchildren with one on the way; in-laws, Maureen, Pat, Tina, Kevin and Peter; and many extended family and friends. Malcolm was born June 29, 1931, to Philip and Fannie (Griffin) Young in Basingstoke, England, where Malcolm was raised. He joined the British Army, and while serving in the Army, happened upon a group of friends, including Sheila Lovell. They were married June 9, 1951, in London. Malcolm worked as a coach and tour bus driver. In 1977, the family visited Sheila's sisters in the United States, and Malcolm enjoyed it so much, he, Sheila, and Mark moved in March of 1979 to the States. He worked as a delivery driver for McKesson's, retiring after 16 years in 1992. Mac and Sheila founded the Five Seasons Soccer Club in 1981, and enjoyed watching a few thousand kids learn to play soccer, especially at Seminole Valley Park. Mac was an outgoing and friendly guy, always joking and smiling, he became an instant friend to many. He will be missed by his beloved family. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Enid; son-in-law, Terry Dawson; in-laws; and Sheila's siblings, Kath, Tess, Josie and John. Memorials may be directed to the family. Please share your support and memories with Mac's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services - Marion
1000 13th Street
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1538
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services - Marion

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved