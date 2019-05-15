MALDEAN MARIE FINN Anamosa Maldean Marie Finn, 88, of Anamosa, died Monday, May 13, 2019, following an extended illness. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Anamosa. Father Nick March will officiate. Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until the beginning of the service. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Anamosa. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.goettschonline.com. Survivors are a sister-in-law, Lorraine (Kay) Finn, Marion; a brother-in-law, Clarence (Ed) Brady, Anamosa; and numerous nieces and nephews. Maldean was born Oct. 7, 1930, in Jones County to George J. and Laura (Kelly) Finn. She graduated with the Class of 1948 from Anamosa High School. She was employed for 40 years with the Iowa Department of Human Services in Jones, Dubuque and Linn counties. She was a lifetime member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, where she served as a eucharistic minister and volunteer. She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Florence Marak, Mary Lou McNamara and Maxine Brady; and four brothers Bill, Merlin, Ray and Tom. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Anamosa. Published in The Gazette on May 15, 2019