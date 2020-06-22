MALIK JAMES SHEETS Marion Malik James Sheets, 20, of Marion, Iowa, the son of Carlos Sheets and Leronica Cooper, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 26, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at New Covenant Bible Church, 3090 N Center Point Road, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Memorials in Malik's memory may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Malik at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 22, 2020.