MALIK JAMES SHEETS Marion Malik James Sheets, 20, of Marion, Iowa, the son of Carlos Sheets and Leronica Cooper, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 26, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at New Covenant Bible Church, 3090 N Center Point Road, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Memorials in Malik's memory may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Malik at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Murdoch Funeral Home
JUN
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
New Covenant Bible Church
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
