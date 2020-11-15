1/1
Mamye English
MAMYE JEAN ENGLISH Anamosa Mamye Jean English, 84, died peacefully Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at the Anamosa Care Center. Mamye is survived by her children, William Matthew "Matt" English, Anamosa, Mary (Roger Beers) English, Cedar Rapids, Mike (Ronna) English, Anamosa, and Mark (Jordanna) English, Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Kasey, Samantha, William Matthew "Matthew" English IV, Curtis, Ashton, Thomas, Martin, Natalie, Christopher, Joshua, Alicia and Jordan; and great-grandchildren, Laney, Paige, Oliver, Allison, Isabelle, Deacon, Lydia, Sophie, Julian, Axel, Leah and Asher. She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Matthew English Jr.; her parents; her stepfather, Clifford Phelps; and her brother, Charles Perry. Mamye Jean Perry was born on March 19, 1936, to Carl Albert and Beryl Pauline (Baily) Perry in Linn County, Iowa. She attended schools in Anamosa and graduated from Anamosa High School in 1954. She married William "Bill" Matthew English Jr. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Anamosa on June 16, 1956. Mamye was a mother and homemaker. She also worked for several years for Congregate Meals of Anamosa. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, sewing, crocheting and crossword puzzles. Condolence messages can be sent to the English Family, 207 E. First St., Anamosa, IA 52205. You may also share thoughts, memories, and condolences by visiting www.goettschonline.com. A memorial service is being planned for Spring 2021.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Goettsch Inc Funeral Homes
360 E 1St St
Anamosa, IA 52205
(319) 462-3535
