MANFRED JOSEPH HEPKE Manchester Manfred Joseph Hepke, 84, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center in Manchester due to complications of COVID-19. He was born on Dec. 25, 1935, in Frankenstein, Germany, the son of Alfred and Elisabeth (Steiner) Hepke. Manfred was raised and graduated from business school in Germany. He immigrated to the United States in 1957 and later became a proud American citizen, May 23, 1962. In November 1958, Manfred was united in marriage to Sharone Hutchinson. Three children were born to this union. Manfred worked at the Box factory, then owned and operated the Mahogany Room, before working at Wilson Meatpacking in Cedar Rapids, and later retiring from West Delaware Schools as a custodian. Manfred was an avid duck hunter and fisherman spending countless hours on the Mississippi. He enjoyed woodworking. Manfred liked sharing stories about his life in Germany and loved his family. The joy of his life was his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors include his wife, Sharone Hepke of Manchester; his three children, Steve (Dianne) Hepke of Independence, Mark (Lisa) Hepke of Manchester and Lisa (Tim) Holderfield of Cedar Rapids; five grandchildren, Ben, Kelsey, Gabe, Shane and Brett; nine great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Ursula Barthelmes of Bad Neustadt, Germany, and Michelle (Heinrich) Schmitt of Salz, Germany. Manfred was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Ruth Sieker; and three brothers, Arnold, Peter and Klaus Hepke. The family would like to thank the Regional Medical Center staff for their exceptional care, especially Dr. Scot Christiansen, Denise Lympus and Allison Berns.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.