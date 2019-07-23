Home

MANON PAGE Cedar Rapids Manon Page, 101, beloved wife of Wayne (Johnny) Page, followed him in death on July 8, 2019. Manon was a 53-year resident of Cedar Rapids and a member of the Community of Christ Church. Born in Sand Springs, Okla., on Sept. 7, 1917, she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Graceland College. She raised three children: Jonathan Wayne, Mary Manon and Glen Harmon. Manon loved to read, draw, paint and garden. She is survived by her three children, as well as many grand and great-grandchildren. Her ashes will be interred, with those of her husband of 65 years, at Arlington National Cemetery. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
