MANON PAGE Cedar Rapids Manon Page, 101, beloved wife of Wayne (Johnny) Page, followed him in death on July 8, 2019. Manon was a 53-year resident of Cedar Rapids and a member of the Community of Christ Church. Born in Sand Springs, Okla., on Sept. 7, 1917, she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Graceland College. She raised three children: Jonathan Wayne, Mary Manon and Glen Harmon. Manon loved to read, draw, paint and garden. She is survived by her three children, as well as many grand and great-grandchildren. Her ashes will be interred, with those of her husband of 65 years, at Arlington National Cemetery. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Gazette on July 23, 2019