MARALYN R. HUDSON Cedar Rapids Maralyn R. Hudson, 93, of Cottage Grove Place, Cedar Rapids, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, surrounded by family and friends. Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Private family graveside services will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Maralyn was born March 29, 1927, in Webster City, Iowa, the daughter of William and Floy Rexroat. She married Leland Hudson in 1947. He passed away in 1989. Maralyn worked various clerical jobs in Webster City. When the family moved to Cedar Rapids, she proudly worked at Rockwell Collins for 26 years as an executive secretary and hired technical and clerical employees, retiring in 1991. Over the years, Maralyn raised and sold hybrid chickens, grew vegetables to sell, was active in our school's PTA, ballroom danced, exercised faithfully, nurtured her African violets and made the best dinner rolls on the planet. She loved to fish. Maralyn and Leland spent most of their vacations fishing in Canada and often spent their weekends fishing locally. She was a lifelong member of the Republican Party. Several years after Leland's passing, she met Bob Spargo and they danced and traveled until his passing in 2015. He was a much-loved member of our family for 22 years. Maralyn was a member of the Noelridge Park Church, where she helped restart and maintain their library for many years. She was a deaconess and volunteered in the church office. She directed and sang beautifully in choirs and soloed for special events. She greatly enjoyed her church groups and friends, and her faith was steadfast. Survivors include two sons, Jeff (LeahAnn) Hudson of Grand Prairie, Texas, and Jon of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; two daughters, Julie Turner of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Joyce (John) Stepanek of Marion, Iowa; grandchildren, Aaron Turner (Tera), Summer Wood (Frank), Brian Hudson and Brandon Hudson; three great-grandchildren, Logan Turner, Lucy Turner and Riley Hudson; a brother, Dr. Bill Rexroat (Carol) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. A special thanks to the many Cottage Grove employees for taking wonderful care of her and loving her as their own and to Compassus Hospice Care for helping facilitate her peaceful transition to heaven. Maralyn was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a sister; and special friend, Robert Spargo. Memorials may be sent to Compassus Hospice & Palliative Care, 5005 Bowling Street, Suite B, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404; or to the Noelridge Park Church, 1147 Clifton St. NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 29, 2020.