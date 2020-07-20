MARC JAUHIAINEN Cedar Rapids Marc Brent Jauhiainen, 67, of Cedar Rapids, died on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, after suffering a subdural hematoma. A family graveside ceremony will be held at a later date. Marc was born in Duluth, Minn., March 22, 1953, to the Rev. Henry and G. Maxine Jauhiainen. He suffered from hypopituitary dwarfism, and was one of the first children in the country to be treated with human growth hormone by Dr. Selna Kaplan in San Francisco in the early 1970s. He graduated from Duluth East High School in 1971, where he sang in the choir. He attended the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, and then transferred to Judson College in Elgin, Ill., where he participated in theater, choir and soccer, and received his B.A. in elementary education in 1980. An automobile accident prevented him from pursuing a career in education, so he worked a series of industrial and maintenance jobs while living in McHenry, Ill. Marc loved to hike, rock climb and to sing, and he received his black belt in taekwondo. Marc is survived by his mother, G. Maxine Jauhiainen, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; three brothers, Dr. Eric (Susan), Walla Walla, Wash., Brian, Minnetonka, Minn., and Dr. Peter (Jan), Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and six nieces and nephews, Sarah, Andrew, Simeon, Micah, Henry and Benjamin. He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Jauhiainen. Memorials may be directed to the Cedar Valley Humane Society.



