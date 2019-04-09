|
MARCELLA RUTH BARTA Cedar Rapids Marcella Ruth Barta, 73, of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Generations Care Center in Rock Island, Ill. Celebration of Life will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. Burial will be in Czech National Cemetery. Marcella was born Aug. 1, 1945, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Elizabeth (Kloubec) Barta. She graduated from Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School. She worked for many years at Penick and Ford. Marcella enjoyed cross stitching, traveling and spending time with her dogs. Marcella is survived by her dog, Emma; her family; and many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents. Memorials may be directed to the Cedar Valley Humane Society in her name. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019