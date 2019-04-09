Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brosh Chapel
2121 Bowling St SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
(319)362-8837
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcella Barta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcella Barta

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marcella Barta Obituary
MARCELLA RUTH BARTA Cedar Rapids Marcella Ruth Barta, 73, of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Generations Care Center in Rock Island, Ill. Celebration of Life will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. Burial will be in Czech National Cemetery. Marcella was born Aug. 1, 1945, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Elizabeth (Kloubec) Barta. She graduated from Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School. She worked for many years at Penick and Ford. Marcella enjoyed cross stitching, traveling and spending time with her dogs. Marcella is survived by her dog, Emma; her family; and many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents. Memorials may be directed to the Cedar Valley Humane Society in her name. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now