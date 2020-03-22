|
MARCELLA CATHERINE MARTINSON Marion Marcella Catherine Martinson peacefully passed away Feb. 14, 2020, after a long illness. In a private ceremony, Marcella was laid to rest beside her husband of 54 years, Irvin Elmer Martinson. Interment was at Cedar Memorial Cemetery. A memorial service celebrating her life and honoring her passing has been postponed indefinitely pending developments of the coronavirus outbreak. Marcella Catherine Mumm was born in Williamsburg, Iowa, on April 14, 1924, the daughter of Arthur Otto and Alice (Collingwood) Mumm. She was the fourth generation raised on the Mumm family farm, which was designated a Century Farm in 1976. Her formal education was at the Iowa County School. She worked at Quaker Oats in Cedar Rapids; and in 1942, was united in marriage with Irvin Elmer Martinson. They celebrated their Golden Anniversary in 1992. Together, Marcella and her husband, Irvin, built Martinson Sodding and Grading. They also owned and operated the Ford farm equipment dealership in Cedar Rapids. She was an avid reader, with intellectual curiosity that fueled her interest in history and love of travel. She was a member of Sons of Norway and the First Lutheran Church. Marcella is survived by her sister, Irene (nee Mumm) Siems; her three daughters, Sherry L. Crowell of Minneapolis, Minn., Sheila M. Campbell of Worthington, Ohio, and Holly S. (Ron) Rocca of Orono, Minn; and grandchildren, Larry L. (Diane) Martinson of Marion, Iowa, Dale A. (Tammi) Martinson of Center Point, Hilary L. Crowell of Bath of Maine, Lauren C. Campbell (Chris Smithson) of Westerville, Ohio, Jacob M. (Daryl) Rocca of Minneapolis, Minn., and Chris I. (Alison) Rocca of Burnsville, Minn. She was preceded in death by her husband, Irvin Elmer Martinson; her son, Larry Irvin Martinson; her grandson, Allen F. Martinson; and her siblings, Dwight L. Mumm and Florence M. (nee Mumm) Cronbaugh.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 22, 2020