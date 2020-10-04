1/1
Marcella Horak
1951 - 2020
MARCELLA HORAK Cedar Rapids Marcella Horak, 69, of Cedar Rapids, passed peacefully Sept. 8, 2020, with her family by her side. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Czech National Cemetery. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids in Cedar Rapids are in charge of arrangements. Marcella was born in 1951 in Portsmouth, Va., the daughter of Marvin W. and Mary Horak. She graduated from Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School, Class of 1969. Cella loved animals, especially her horses and cats. She was free-spirited, full of piss and vinegar, her uncle Ernie would say. She always wanted to help someone and would give the shirt off her back, even when she struggled to make ends meet. Marcella is survived by a son, Zachariah Hale; daughter, Jennifer Hale; grandchildren, Capria Davis and Brayden Wright; and her sister, Marsha Broussard of Missouri. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents and uncle Ernie. Memorials may be directed to Hills Bank in her name. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Czech National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Brosh Chapel
2121 Bowling St SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
(319)362-8837
