MARCELLA M. HUBBARD Anamosa Marcella M. Hubbard, 86, died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at the Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center from complications of COVID-19. In honoring her wishes, there will be no services. Goettsch Funeral Home, Anamosa, has taken Marcella and her family into their care. Marcella was born April 22, 1934, in a farmhouse in Jones County, the daughter of Henry and Grace (Von Roden) Nissen. After working for various families in housekeeping and at Collins Radio for a short time, Marcella met John W. Hubbard. They were married March 9, 1964, and made their home in Anamosa. Marcella was a member of the Anamosa Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. She is survived by her sister, Erna Klinefelter of Cedar Falls, Iowa; brothers, Martin (Karen) Nissen of Cedar Rapids, Leo (Donna) Nissen of Marion and Garry Nissen of Fairview; and nieces and nephews. She was preceeded in death by her parents; a brother, Carl Nissen; her husband, John W. Hubbard, in 2003; a brother-in-law, Bob Klinefelter; and sisters-in-law, Velma Nissen and Deb Lathrop. The family would like to thank all the nurses and staff at Monticello Nursing and Care Center for taking such good care of Marcella for the last several years.



