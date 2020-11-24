1/1
Marcella Hubbard
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marcella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARCELLA M. HUBBARD Anamosa Marcella M. Hubbard, 86, died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at the Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center from complications of COVID-19. In honoring her wishes, there will be no services. Goettsch Funeral Home, Anamosa, has taken Marcella and her family into their care. Marcella was born April 22, 1934, in a farmhouse in Jones County, the daughter of Henry and Grace (Von Roden) Nissen. After working for various families in housekeeping and at Collins Radio for a short time, Marcella met John W. Hubbard. They were married March 9, 1964, and made their home in Anamosa. Marcella was a member of the Anamosa Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. She is survived by her sister, Erna Klinefelter of Cedar Falls, Iowa; brothers, Martin (Karen) Nissen of Cedar Rapids, Leo (Donna) Nissen of Marion and Garry Nissen of Fairview; and nieces and nephews. She was preceeded in death by her parents; a brother, Carl Nissen; her husband, John W. Hubbard, in 2003; a brother-in-law, Bob Klinefelter; and sisters-in-law, Velma Nissen and Deb Lathrop. The family would like to thank all the nurses and staff at Monticello Nursing and Care Center for taking such good care of Marcella for the last several years.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goettsch Inc Funeral Homes
360 E 1St St
Anamosa, IA 52205
(319) 462-3535
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Goettsch Inc Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved