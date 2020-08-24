1/1
Marcella Lucetta Dawson-Williams
MARCELLA LUCETTA DAWSON-WILLIAMS Cedar Rapids Marcella Lucetta Dawson-Williams, 66, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy. An outdoor Celebration of Life service will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, on Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre's Patio in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St., SW. The family has requested everyone attending to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, inside Brosh Chapel. Marcella was born May 25, 1954, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Calvin and Rosalie (Howard) Dawson. She worked for over 20 years at Quaker Oats. Marcella enjoyed dancing, cooking family meals, as well as spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren. Marcella is survived by her children, Armond Dawson, Ernest (Ashley) Williams III and Briana Williams; grandchildren, Kamden Wilkins, Jose Hernandez, Ayla Dawson, Jeremiah Hawkins, Amaya Dawson, Jaylan Hawkins and Jascianna Kelley; her siblings, Deborah Dawson, Michele Dawson and Jeffrey Dawson; and her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 24, 2020.
