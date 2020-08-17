Marcheta Lux

MARCHETA ROBERTA (FURMAN) COOEY LUX Delhi Marcheta Roberta (Furman) Cooey Lux, 91, of Delhi, Iowa, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com
. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at St. John Catholic Church in Delhi with the Rev. Keith Pitts officiating. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester. Friends may also call from 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. Thursday at the church. Interment: Evergreen Cemetery, Delhi. Because of COVID-19 concerns, masks are strongly recommended at the funeral home and are required at the church.