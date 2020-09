MARCIA LUZE Dysart Marcia Luze, 81, of Dysart, died on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Rosewood Estates in Waterloo. The visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at the Dysart United Methodist Church. There will be a private family service on Wednesday morning followed by a public burial at Dysart Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. Overton Funeral Home in Dysart is handling the arrangements. www.overtonfuneralhomes.com