MARCIA P. COOK Urbana Marcia P. Cook, 76, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at her home with her family by her side. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel (212 E. Sixth St.) in Vinton. Interment will be held at Cox Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. A luncheon will be held at Don Bosco Hall of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Urbana following interment. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for Easter Seals. Marcia was born Feb. 28, 1943, in Vinton, the daughter of Howard and Geraldine (Halgren) Boyles. She graduated from Shellsburg High School with the Class of 1961. On Oct. 27, 1962, she was united in marriage to Jerry Cook in Urbana. Marcia worked as a production operator at Rockwell Collins in Cedar Rapids for 23 years. She also taught EMT and CPR classes at Kirkwood Community College. Marcia was active in her community. She served as an EMT-A with the Urbana Ambulance for more than 20 years. She was a den mother with the Cub Scouts and a member of the Red Hat Ladies. She always was willing to volunteer for projects in the Urbana community. She is survived by her husband, Jerry; two sons, Matthew (Jenny) Cook and James (Stephanie) Cook, all of Cedar Rapids; her grandchildren, Lindsey (Dane) Peterson, Zac (Erin) Hornung and Zach Cook; brother, Gary Boyles of Marion; five sisters, Beverly (Richard) Schwarting of Williamsburg, Glenda Ferguson of Marion, Cheryl (John) Dloughy of Marion, Dixie Bierschenk of Belle Plaine and Joyce (Richard) Wyckoff of Urbana; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her two sons, John "B.J." Cook, on Sept. 3, 2018, and Mark D. Cook, on Nov. 7, 2018; three sisters, Roseann Olmstead, Bonnie Doehrmann and her infant sister, Rosemary. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Gazette on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary