MARCIA SCOTT Cedar Rapids Marcia Scott, 65, of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center following a short illness. A service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Victory in Grace Baptist Church, 1700 B Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402. Marcia was born July 23, 1954, in Eldora, Iowa, the daughter of Raymond Cummings and Betty Jane Ellison. She married Raymond Scott on Sept. 12, 1970, in Cedar Rapids. Marcia is survived by her son, Kenny (Kelly) Scott of Cedar Rapids; her daughters, Kristi Scott of Cedar Rapids, Kimberly Scott of Marion and Melissa (Dave) Thomas of Cedar Rapids; her sisters, Barbara Hughes of Decorah, Sandra (Don) Etter of Cedar Rapids and Debra (Alfred) Quam of Decorah; several grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; her parents; and her sister, Patricia. In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe memorial funeral has been established.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 28, 2020
