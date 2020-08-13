1/1
Marcine L. "Marci" Meyer
MARCINE "MARCI" L. MEYER Cedar Rapids Marcine "Marci" L. Meyer, 84, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, after battling cancer for several years. A private family service will be Saturday, Aug. 15, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. To keep all her friends healthy at this current time, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Marci was born on June 12, 1936, to Francies and Delbert Haase in Keokuk, Iowa. She married Charles Rowan and had two daughters. Marci was a bowler, duplicate bridge player and an avid golfer. After moving to Cedar Rapids, she was a successful business owner, creating Letter Perfect, a signage company spanning all of Eastern Iowa. Music was an important part of her life. Marci was a member of Sweet Adelines, Touch of Class and Pleasant Company, and an annual cast member of The Follies as well as PEO. Through her music and faith, she met and married Ron Meyer in October 2001. Marci and Ron spent their time traveling, golfing and rooting for the Hawkeyes. Their calendar was full of their many activities that kept them young at heart. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, infant sister and brother. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Ron; and children, Betsey Seabold, LeeAnn (Brad) Latare, Ron (Robin) Meyer, Alicia (Todd) Thorson and Mark (Julie) Meyer. Marci has nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
