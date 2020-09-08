Marcus Schlueter

MARCUS EUGENE SCHLUETER Ryan Marcus Eugene Schlueter, 92, of Ryan, Iowa, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester, Iowa. Marcus is survived by his wife, Joyce; his stepdaughter, Dorinda Hand of Pasadena, Texas; and one brother, Francis (Theresa) Schlueter of Ankeny. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com
. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Ryan with the Rev. Gabriel Anderson officiating. Public visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester. Friends may also call between 9 and 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment with military rites: Peace Lutheran Cemetery, Ryan. Because of COVID-19, masks are strongly recommended at the funeral home and required at the church. If you are uncomfortable attending either service the family understands.