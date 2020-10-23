MARCUS WHITE Cedar Rapids Marcus White, 94, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital after a short illness. No services are planned at this time. Marcus was born May 28, 1926, in Van Horne, Iowa, to parents William and Loretta White. He married Doris White while serving his country with the U.S. Army. After the service, he had a trucking business, and became a very adept diesel mechanic for the city of Cedar Rapids. He enjoyed hunting, playing the lottery, and listening to music. He played guitar and sang at several local watering spots. Survivors include a brother, David White; several nieces and nephews; and good friends, Wayne and Pat Neal. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and several brothers and sisters. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.cedarmemorial.com
