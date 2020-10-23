1/1
Marcus White
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marcus's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARCUS WHITE Cedar Rapids Marcus White, 94, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital after a short illness. No services are planned at this time. Marcus was born May 28, 1926, in Van Horne, Iowa, to parents William and Loretta White. He married Doris White while serving his country with the U.S. Army. After the service, he had a trucking business, and became a very adept diesel mechanic for the city of Cedar Rapids. He enjoyed hunting, playing the lottery, and listening to music. He played guitar and sang at several local watering spots. Survivors include a brother, David White; several nieces and nephews; and good friends, Wayne and Pat Neal. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and several brothers and sisters. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cedar Memorial

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved