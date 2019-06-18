MARDELLE M. DOUD Cedar Rapids Mardelle M. Doud, 68, of Cedar Rapids, died Monday, June 17, 2019, at her home. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a visitation on Friday at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home from 4 to 7 p.m. Survivors include her husband, Richard; three daughters, Carrie (Bret) Slagle of Cedar Rapids, Erin (Jeffrey) Johnson of Fairfax and Traci (Matthew) Christenson of Cedar Rapids; and two brothers, Michael (Dawn) Dennis of Cedar Rapids and Greg (Sue) Dennis of Clinton. She also is survived by seven grandchildren, Madison, Andrew, Piper, Jersey, Burke, Leighton and Carly. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, George; and a granddaughter, Ella. Mardelle was born on Oct. 21, 1950, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Charles and Josephine (Rozek) Dennis. She married Richard A. Doud on June 6, 1970, in Victor. She was a longtime member of the Jefferson Booster Club and an avid supporter of her grandchildren in their many school and athletic activities. Mardelle did have various part-time jobs but considered being a wife and mother as her vocation in life. She forever will be remembered as a wonderful and caring wife, mother, grandmother and friend whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Please leave a message or tribute to the Doud family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com, under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary