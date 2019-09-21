Home

MAREN NADINE KIMMERLE Berryville, Ark. Maren Nadine Kimmerle, of Berryville, Ark., was born Dec. 21, 1977, in Independence, Iowa, to Karen Margaret (Cook) Kimmerle. Maren passed away Sept. 19, 2019 in Rogers, Ark., at the age of 41. Maren loved her fur babies, the dogs and cats. She enjoyed being outdoors, fishing and camping. She also enjoyed watching sci-fi mystery shows. Maren worked at a manufacturing company as a factory worker before moving to Berryville, where she later worked at McDonald's. She is survived by her fiance, Paul Maner of Berryville; brother, Ronald Leroy of Berryville; aunt, Julie M. Cook of Walker, Iowa; and her grandmother, Nadine Cook Hines of Independence, Iowa. Maren was preceded in death by her mother; and grandfather, Eldon Cook. Services will be scheduled for a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Good Shepherd Humane Society, 6486 Hwy. 62 East, Eureka Springs, AR 72616. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelsonfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 21, 2019
