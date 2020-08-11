Mareveleen Hess

MARVELEEN MARY HESS Cedar Rapids Marveleen Mary Hess, 87, of Cedar Rapids, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital after declining health. Private family services will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church by the Rev. Ivan Nienhaus. Burial: St. John Cemetery. Marveleen is survived by her children, Randy (Vicki) Hess of Cedar Rapids, Russ (Jill) Hess of Port Orange, Fla., and Cindy (Lew) Zearley of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Kim (Lance) Dixon, Kara (Rick) Davenport, Keitta (Brett) Compos, Carolyne Torres, Brandon (Chelsea) Hess, Jamie (Ryan) Jeans, Cody (Jason) Mulholland, Kelly (Nick) Dunbar, Lindsay (Isaac) Hess, Stacy (Tim) Brockett, Jessi (Ben) Kettler, Jenni Zearley, Roger (Diane) Zearley and Jeff (Stacy) Zearley; 29 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and her beloved cat, Nitro. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Herbert; and daughter, Candi Hess. Marveleen was born Dec. 8, 1932, in Cresco, the only child of Frank and Christina Shada Simon. She graduated from Wilson High School in 1950. On June 8, 1950, she married Herbert James Hess in Cedar Rapids. Herb and Marv owned and operated Track Inn in Fairfax from 1971 to 1977. She also worked for Square D Co. for 33 years, retiring in 1989. Marveleen was an accomplished seamstress who enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, reading and crossword puzzles. She will be remembered for her strength and sacrifice for her family. She worked tirelessly to provide for her family. She instilled caring compassion, unconditional love and strong work ethic in her loved ones. She always said, "I must have done something right in my life to be blessed with such an amazing and loving family." Special thanks to Ron and Doreen Robinson, Prairie Hills, St. Luke's ICU and St. Luke's Hospice for your loving care. Memorials may be directed to St. Luke's Hospice. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com
