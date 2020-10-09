MARGARET "PEGGY" A. FERGUSON Eldridge Margaret "Peggy" A. Ferguson, 66, of Eldridge, formerly of Elkader, died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Genesis East Medical Center, Davenport, Iowa, after a hard battle with Multiple System Atrophy. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private family services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th St., Moline, Ill. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory and entombment will be in the Columbarium at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Eldridge Fire Department or Eldridge Ambulance Service. Peggy was born Sept. 23, 1954, to Robert and Irene (Gander) O'Neill at Veteran's Memorial Hospital in Waukon, Iowa. She attended St. Patrick's Catholic School, Waukon, and graduated from Allamakee Community High School, Waukon, in 1972. Peggy married Dean E. Ferguson on Aug. 4, 1973, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Waukon. Peggy worked at Northern Engraving, Waukon, through late 1974. She worked numerous jobs in Davenport to support the family while her husband was going to chiropractic college. After his graduation, she became the office manager at their clinic in Elkader, Iowa, until retirement in April 2011. Peggy was most happy when spending time with her family and she really enjoyed her flower gardens. Peggy is survived by her husband, Dean of Eldridge; her son, Robert (fiancee, Jenni Cataline) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; her daughter, Misti Ferguson of Rock Island, Ill., one grandson, Cael Ferguson of Cedar Rapids; two sisters, Faye Nevermann of Waukon and Janelle Weimerslage (Randy Peterson) of Prairie du Chien, Wis.; two brothers, Patrick (Patty) O'Neill of Waukon and Daniel O'Neill of Aurora, Colo.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Frank; and one nephew. Peggy's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at trimblefuneralhomes.com
.