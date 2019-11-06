|
MARGARET A. FRINK Marion Margaret A. Frink, 83, of Marion, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories with a visitation starting one hour earlier at 1 p.m. at the chapel. Inurnment will take place immediately following the service at the Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Survivors include her daughters, Kathy (Jim) George of Stone City and Sandi Frink of Marion; son, Steve Frink (Becky) of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Lesli Homrighausen, Matthew (Nicky) Gould, Tyler George, Steven (Tonya) Frink, Jeff Frink (Liz) and Curtis Frink; seven great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Erma. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Roland Frink; parents; and grandson, Jeremiah "JJ" George. Margaret was born on Dec. 19, 1935, in Coggon, Iowa, to Lester and Mabel (Leopold) Pillard. She married Roland Frink on Sept. 15, 1952, in New Mexico. She enjoyed genealogy, dancing, baking and spending time with her family. Online condolences may be directed to the family at CedarMemorial.com under "Obituaries."
