Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:30 PM
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
View Map
Margaret Alice Taylor


1919 - 2020
Margaret Alice Taylor Obituary
MARGARET ALICE TAYLOR Iowa City Margaret Alice Taylor, 100, of Iowa City, died on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Oaknoll Retirement Residence. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service, where there will be a time of visitation one prior to the services and following during a light reception. Private family graveside services will be held on Monday at the Olin Cemetery in Olin, Iowa. Memorial donations can be made in her memory to Oaknoll Retirement Residence or Iowa City Hospice. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Margaret Alice Taylor was born on May 22, 1919, in Iowa City, the daughter of Lester and Emily (Winborn) Means. She married Keith Taylor on Dec. 23, 1940, in Kahoka, Mo. Margaret attended the University of Iowa and graduated from St. Luke's School of Nursing in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She worked as an office nurse, a surgical nurse and a school nurse for Roosevelt Middle School. She later worked for many years in the offices of Hawkeye Book Store and Iowa Book and Supply. She was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church and was active in church circles. She was a member of Alpha Phi Sorority and served on the sorority's house board. Margaret was a loving and devoted daughter, wife, mother and grandmother. She loved family gatherings and always brought her "best in the world" potato salad. She was a voracious reader, reading as many as three books a week. She had a book in her hand to the very end. A lifelong Hawkeyes fan she loved watching all the Iowa football and basketball games. Margaret is survived by a daughter, Jane (David) Schrody of Clinton, Iowa; a son, James Taylor of Coralville, Iowa; five grandchildren, Anne (Pat) O'Connell of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Allison (Glenn) Burkart of Escondido, Calif., Cody (Jennifer) Taylor of Whiting, N.J., Holly Taylor of San Diego, Calif., and April (Peter) Weiss of Zionville, Pa.; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two sisters and two brothers.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020
