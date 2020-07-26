1/1
Margaret Ann Berry Knitig
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARGARET ANN BERRY KNITIG Tucson, Ariz. Margaret Ann Berry Knitig passed away peacefully in Tucson, Ariz., on July 10, 2020. Margaret Ann was born July 27, 1932, in Williamsburg, Iowa. She graduated from Parnell High School in 1950. She moved to Tucson, Ariz., in 1959, where she met and married her husband, Gerald Knitig. Margaret Ann retired as an administrative aid to the Pima County Manager in 2005. Margaret Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald; her parents, Joe and Viola Berry; and her brothers, Joe and Carroll Berry. She is survived by her brother, Robert Berry (Helga) and sister Berry Dale, all of Cedar Rapids; and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Parnell at a later date. Abbey Funeral home in Tucson will be helping the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Abbey Funeral Chapel
3435 N 1St Ave
Tucson, AZ 85719
(520) 888-1111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Abbey Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved