MARGARET ANN BERRY KNITIG Tucson, Ariz. Margaret Ann Berry Knitig passed away peacefully in Tucson, Ariz., on July 10, 2020. Margaret Ann was born July 27, 1932, in Williamsburg, Iowa. She graduated from Parnell High School in 1950. She moved to Tucson, Ariz., in 1959, where she met and married her husband, Gerald Knitig. Margaret Ann retired as an administrative aid to the Pima County Manager in 2005. Margaret Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald; her parents, Joe and Viola Berry; and her brothers, Joe and Carroll Berry. She is survived by her brother, Robert Berry (Helga) and sister Berry Dale, all of Cedar Rapids; and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Parnell at a later date. Abbey Funeral home in Tucson will be helping the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store