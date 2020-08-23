MARGARET ANN "MARGE" MCGRORY Victor Margaret Ann "Marge" McGrory, 86, of Victor, died peacefully at her home, on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. Mass of the Resurrection has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Victor. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Victor. Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. and with the family present from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at the Smith Funeral Home in Victor. Memorial contributions may be designated to the family of Margaret McGrory. For additional information please go to the Smith Funeral Home website: smithfh.com
