1/1
Margaret Ann "Marge McGrory
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARGARET ANN "MARGE" MCGRORY Victor Margaret Ann "Marge" McGrory, 86, of Victor, died peacefully at her home, on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. Mass of the Resurrection has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Victor. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Victor. Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. and with the family present from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at the Smith Funeral Home in Victor. Memorial contributions may be designated to the family of Margaret McGrory. For additional information please go to the Smith Funeral Home website: smithfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Bridget Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral Home
1103 Broad Street
Grinnell, IA 50112
641-236-3134
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved