|
|
MARGARET ANN SCHUMACHER Marengo Margaret Ann Schumacher, 84, of Marengo, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Rose Haven Nursing Home in Marengo. Memorial service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, First Presbyterian Church, Marengo, with the Rev. Anni Thorn officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date at Bishop Cemetery, rural Marengo. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo. Memorials may be contributed to the Bishop Cemetery Association in her name. Margaret is survived by two sons, Donald "Ray" (Carol) and Doug (Kari); three daughters, Sheryl Semler (Gordon), Ruth Fiser (Delbert) and Susan Carlson (Daniel); nine grandchildren, Jason Semler, Nathan Fiser, Jon Fiser, Amelia Schumacher, Harley Schumacher, Amy Roach, April Arp, Katelyn Wolter and Kameryn Warren; and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother, Amelia Brabec Wesley; her father, Hobert Wesley; her stepfather, Frank Poskany; and her husband, Don. Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019