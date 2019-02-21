Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kloster Funeral Home
298 W Washington St
Marengo, IA 52301
(319) 642-3600
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Schumacher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Ann Schumacher

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret Ann Schumacher Obituary
MARGARET ANN SCHUMACHER Marengo Margaret Ann Schumacher, 84, of Marengo, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Rose Haven Nursing Home in Marengo. Memorial service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, First Presbyterian Church, Marengo, with the Rev. Anni Thorn officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date at Bishop Cemetery, rural Marengo. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo. Memorials may be contributed to the Bishop Cemetery Association in her name. Margaret is survived by two sons, Donald "Ray" (Carol) and Doug (Kari); three daughters, Sheryl Semler (Gordon), Ruth Fiser (Delbert) and Susan Carlson (Daniel); nine grandchildren, Jason Semler, Nathan Fiser, Jon Fiser, Amelia Schumacher, Harley Schumacher, Amy Roach, April Arp, Katelyn Wolter and Kameryn Warren; and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother, Amelia Brabec Wesley; her father, Hobert Wesley; her stepfather, Frank Poskany; and her husband, Don. Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.