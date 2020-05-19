|
MARGARET MARY EVANS COOK Cedar Rapids Margaret Mary Evans Cook, 86, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully on the evening of May 13, 2020. Margaret was born Sept. 9, 1933, to Caroline B. (Cabrnoch) Evans and John W. Evans in Marion, Iowa. She attended school in Marion and graduated from Marion High School with the Class of '52. Margaret married the love of her life, Joe Sullivan Cook, on March 28, 1955, and raised four children while also having a career with Northwestern Bell Telephone Co./AT&T for 33 years. She was a founding member of St. Jude Catholic Church and a proud member of the Telephone Pioneer Club. Her joys included pets (dogs and cats as members of the family), gardening and landscaping, antiques, crossword puzzles, and showering her family members with gifts and affection. She is survived by her husband, Joe; their children, Jennifer (Paul) Sankot of Belle Plaine, Tim (Anne) Cook of Cedar Rapids, Janice (Larry Granroth) Cook-Granroth of Iowa City and Jo Cook of West Des Moines; grandchildren, Christopher (Laurel) Sankot of Amana, Jason Granroth of Iowa City, Justin Carolyn of Marion, Cory (Hannah Larson) Sankot of Rochester, Minn., Leah (Tony Nguyen) Granroth of Phoenix, Ariz., and Nolan Cook of Cedar Rapids; great-grandchildren, Sworn, Sovereign and Solace; and her sisters, Marlene Evans and Martha Evans of Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Phillip, John and Raymond. The family wishes to give special thanks to Dr. Malnie Stahlberg and the Oldorf Hospice of Mercy and especially to the caregivers (nurses, techs, cleaning staff and volunteers) there. Per her wishes, the celebration of her life will be held at a later date when she will be interred at Cedar Memorial Mausoleum in Cedar Rapids. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 19, 2020