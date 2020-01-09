|
MARGARET EARLENE ASLESON Independence Margaret Earlene Asleson, or "Inky" as she was affectionately known, and passed away at the age of 80 in Independence, Iowa, on Jan. 6, 2020, in the care of Cedar Valley Hospice, surrounded by family. Per her wishes, no services will be held. Earlene was born on Nov. 27, 1939, in Gin Ridge, Ill., to parents Irene and James Snowden. She was united in marriage to Kenneth Asleson on May 28, 1994, in Cedar Rapids. Earlene and Ken worked as over-the-road truck drivers up until several years ago when she had to retire. Driving as a team, they made trips all over the United States and made many memories along the way. One of the most special places for her was Las Vegas, where they traveled to many times to enjoy themselves. Earlene was a very generous and caring mother, always putting the needs of her children first. A loving wife, she always enjoyed spending time with Ken and their numerous dogs and cats they had over the years. When not with Ken, you would find her spending time with her beloved sister and best friend Patsy, with whom she spoke with every day. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Asleson of Independence; sister, Patsy (Brian) Christianson of Hazelton; son, Mike (Lisa) Hand of Keystone; son, Scott (Sossity) Hand of Cedar Rapids; daughter-in-law, Jean (Brian) Krambeer of Rushford, Minn.; daughter-in-law, Donna (Duane) Larkin of Lake City, Minn.; granddaughter, Sarah (Zach) Walker of Springville; grandson, Jaron Hand of Keystone; grandson, Clayton DeBrower of Cedar Rapids; grandson, Deklan Hand of Cedar Rapids; grandsons, Ben and Charlie Krambeer of Rushford, Minn.; grandson, Cameron Shaull; granddaughter, Miranda Zerba; great-granddaughters, Grayce and Amelia Walker; and great-grandson, Colter. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Max, Keith, Gene and Jack. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. the Reiff Family Center Funeral Home Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020