|
|
MARGARET ELLEN COLTHURST Ainsworth Margaret Ellen Colthurst, 91, of Ainsworth, died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the Halcyon House in Washington, Iowa. Celebration of Life services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Ainsworth Community Church with Pastor Jason Collier officiating. Calling hours will begin noon Tuesday at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home, where the family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Interment will take place at the Oregon Township Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for the Ainsworth Community Church or Paws and More Animal Shelter. Online condolences may be sent for Margaret's family through the web at www.jonesfh.com. Margaret was born July 7, 1928, in Mason City, Iowa, the daughter of Ralph J. and Gladys (Bushgens) Wilson. She graduated from Mason City High School in 1946 and attended Mason City Junior College, Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa, where she received her teaching certificate. Margaret was united in marriage to George Colthurst on Sept. 4, 1949, in Mason City, Iowa. She was a member of the Ainsworth Community Church, serving as an Elder and on various church committees as well as a Sunday school teacher and Sunday school superintendent for 18 years. Margaret was a charter member of Sacha Club and a former member of T.T.T. Chapter EJ. She was a 4-H leader for 15 years and was made an honorary member of 4-H. She organized the first UNICEF drive in Ainsworth and co-organized the Ainsworth Volunteer Recognition Day. She was a Boy Scout Badge Councilor and was a Curved Bar Girl Scout. She enjoyed her children's and grandchildren's activities, traveling, reading, attending aqua-size classes at the Y, and her friends of all ages. Margaret is survived by her husband, George Colthurst of Ainsworth, Iowa; son, Ralph Andrew "Andy" Colthurst, and wife Jolene of Washington, Iowa; son, Thomas A. Colthurst, and wife Pat of Washington, Iowa; four grandchildren, Joshua Colthurst, and wife Dorinda, Lydia Fagen, and husband Jeffrey, Alanna Hummel, and husband Michael and Margo Kass, and husband Kyle; seven special great-grandchildren, Jacoby, Peyton and Isaiah Colthurst, Andre Fagen, Kaitlyn Hummel, Sloan and newborn baby Kass. She was preceded in death by her parents; twin daughters, Janet and Joyce Colthurst; daughter, Jorjean Mark; two grandchildren, Julie and Jeff Mark; and son-in-law, Les Mark.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 14, 2019