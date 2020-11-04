MARGARET A. FIELDS Cedar Rapids Margaret A. Fields, 85, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. The family will greet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Marion Methodist Church, located at 5050 REC Dr., Marion, Iowa. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the church conducted by Vicki Standley. The service livestream will be available on the Marion Methodist Church website. Burial will take place at Smithtown Cemetery near Lost Nation. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion is assisting the family. Margaret was born Nov. 16, 1934, in rural Oxford Junction, Iowa, the daughter of Meryl and Eleanor (Starr) Fields. She graduated from Oxford Junction High School and American Institute of Commerce in Davenport, Iowa. Margaret worked at Rockwell Collins from 1967 to 1994. She retired in 1994 after 27 years in the finance department. She was a member of Marion Methodist Church, where she was involved in the quilting group and Bible studies. Margaret was a part of St. Luke's Pet Pals as a volunteer. Since 2006, she had volunteered for over 1,350 hours, bringing thousands of smiles to patients and staff at St. Luke's Hospital. Margaret also volunteered with Mercy Hospice and the Science Station, where she received the 1997 Outstanding Volunteer award. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her two sisters, Sondra Cantrell of Lisbon and Karen (Roger) Griffin of Sugar Gove, Ill.; two brothers, Meryl (Sandra) Fields of Lost Nation, Iowa, and Allen (Susan) Fields of Davenport; sister-in-law, Elinor Fields; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Billy Fields and Gregory Fields; and two great-nephews, Brandon Hacker and Quinn Fields. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Margaret's memory may be directed to Pet Pals, 1026 A Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402, or Marion Cares, 1050 McGowan Blvd., Marion, IA 52302. Please share a memory of Margaret at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
