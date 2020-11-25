1/1
Margaret "Peggy" Geesaman
MARGARET "PEGGY" ANN GEESAMAN Marion Margaret "Peggy" Ann Geesaman, 71, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at her home. A private funeral service will be held Saturday, Nov. 28, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Burial will take place at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. A livestream of the funeral service may be accessed on the funeral home website tribute page for Peggy under "photos and videos or media," starting at 11 a.m. Saturday. Peggy was born on July 12, 1949, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Edward and Ellen (Kennedy) Lynott. She was a 1967 graduate of Regis High School in Cedar Rapids. On May 23, 1969, at Immaculate Conception Church in Cedar Rapids, Peggy was united in marriage to Roger A. Geesaman. She was employed by Rockwell Collins for many years, retiring in 2010. Peggy was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her. Peggy is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband, Roger Geesaman of Marion; son, Bob (Heather) Geesaman of Cedar Rapids; three daughters, Janet (Kevin) Ryan, Dawn (Adam) Ward and Debbie (Ed Smith) Schmidt, all of Marion; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; eight siblings, Tom Lynott of Hiawatha, Cathy (Gary) Schmitz of Sumner, Dick (Janet) Lynott of Hiawatha, Bob Lynott of Hiawatha, Mary (Bob) Dozier of Hudson, Ill., Therese (Pat) Healy of Homewood, Ill., Joan (Trent) Mobley of Cincinnati and Patty Lynott of Hiawatha; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by parents and brother, Jim Lynott. A memorial fund in Peggy's memory has been established. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Hospice of Mercy staff that provided Peggy with comfort and compassionate care. Please share a memory of Peggy at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 25, 2020.
