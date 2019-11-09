|
MARGARET "MEG" HARMS Anamosa Margaret "Meg" Harms, 77, of Anamosa, Iowa, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, surrounded by her family. Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at Kramer Funeral Home, 700 Oak St., Monticello, where a parish vigil service will be held at 3 p.m. Visitation will continue from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday prior to the funeral services at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Monticello. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Monticello, with burial in Oakwood Cemetery. The Rev. Paul Baldwin will officiate. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 9, 2019