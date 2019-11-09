Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kramer Funeral Home
700 E Oak St
Monticello, IA 52310
(319) 465-5400
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kramer Funeral Home
700 E Oak St
Monticello, IA 52310
View Map
Vigil
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Kramer Funeral Home
700 E Oak St
Monticello, IA 52310
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Monticello, IA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Monticello, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Harms
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret "Meg" Harms

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret "Meg" Harms Obituary
MARGARET "MEG" HARMS Anamosa Margaret "Meg" Harms, 77, of Anamosa, Iowa, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, surrounded by her family. Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at Kramer Funeral Home, 700 Oak St., Monticello, where a parish vigil service will be held at 3 p.m. Visitation will continue from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday prior to the funeral services at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Monticello. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Monticello, with burial in Oakwood Cemetery. The Rev. Paul Baldwin will officiate. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -