Wallace Family Funeral Home
1115 E 19th St N
Newton, IA 50208
641-787-9911
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Newton Union Cemetery
Newton, IA
Margaret J. "Peggy" Maston


1932 - 2019
Margaret J. "Peggy" Maston Obituary
MARGARET J. "PEGGY" MASTON Newton Margaret J. "Peggy" Maston, 87, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Peggy's graveside service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the Newton Union Cemetery in Newton. Family and friends will gather at the Wallace Family Funeral Home starting at 10 a.m. before leaving for the cemetery. Those left to cherish Peggy's memory are her sons, Chuck (Rita) Maston of Killduff, Iowa, and Don (Diana) Maston of Solon; several grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Sr.; two sons, Teddy, in infancy and Michael; sister, Claire Patterson; and brother, Sonny Johnson.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 7, 2019
