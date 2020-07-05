MARGARET JANE HINDE HARVEY Strawberry Point Margaret Jane Hinde Harvey, 83, of Strawberry Point, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the Edgewood Convalescent Home in Edgewood, following a battle with dementia. She was born on April 23, 1937, in Epworth, the daughter of Clark and Opal (Hartbecke) Hinde. The family moved to Strawberry Point, where she graduated from Strawberry Point High School in 1954. On Aug. 25, 1956, Margaret was united in marriage to Gerald "Jerry" Harvey at the United Methodist Church in Strawberry Point. Three children were born to this union. Margaret was a homemaker and teacher, having taught for 38 years in Monticello, Waverly and Starmont. Her main focus in her teaching career was language arts. She received her associate degree from the University of Dubuque, her B.A. from Upper Iowa University and her M.A. from Western New Mexico University. She was passionate about teaching and making a lasting impact on all of her students by creating a classroom in which learning was an enriching and enjoyable experience. Margaret was devoted to her faith and was an active member in the St. Sebald Church family. In her early years, she shared her faith by teaching Vacation Bible School on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota. Margaret loved reading, writing, storytelling, baking and traveling. She and Jerry enjoyed spending their winters in Arizona with their friends for 10 years. Margaret loved her family above all else, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and making life a special and memorable experience for them. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 63 years, Jerry Harvey of Strawberry Point; two daughters, Ellen Noble of Cedar Rapids and Beth (Mike) Morris of Marion; her son, Dr. David Harvey of Cedar Rapids; four grandchildren, Jason (Jen) Smith, Kirsten (Mike) Eddins, Jorden Morris (fiance Ben Nieuwsma), and Hannah Morris; three great-granddaughters, Celia Smith, Ruby Smith and Lila Eddins; one brother, Oliver "Merle" Hinde; her sister, Virginia Young; and many friends and extended family. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Fred Hinde. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com
. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 12, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Strawberry Point, Iowa. If you do not feel comfortable in attending, the family will totally understand. Any memorials should be directed to the Margaret Harvey Educational Scholarship Fund. Inurnment at a later date in St. Sebald Cemetery, Strawberry Point, Iowa.