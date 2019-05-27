MARGARET JEAN BEUTER CROCK Tipton Margaret Jean Beuter Crock, 87, of Tipton, passed away in her home with her family at her bedside. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Tipton with the Rev. Fr. Richard Okumo officiating. Burial and final rites will follow in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Tipton. Rosary will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, May 27, at Fry Funeral Home in Tipton followed by a time of visitation until 7 p.m. There will also be a short visitation service prior to the funeral at the church from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, Margaret requested that memorials be made to any of the following: Senior Dining Center, Cedar County Peacemakers, Cedar County Home Health, Discovery Living and Camp Courageous of Iowa. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com. Margaret was born July 3, 1931, to Nicholas Bennett Beuter and Margaret Frances Barry Beuter. She grew up just outside of Morse with her five brothers, attended country school, and graduated from St. Patrick's Catholic School in Iowa City. On Aug. 2, 1952, Margaret was united in marriage to Raymond John Crock in Morse, Iowa. While on their honeymoon, Ray received his draft notice that he was to leave Sept. 3. Upon return, they moved back in with his parents and Margaret stepped into his shoes while he was gone to Korea. Margaret was a dedicated farmwife who milked "40 cows for 40 years" raising their seven children with Ray. The only thing she ever wanted was "7 good kids and a clean house." Margaret was a faithful member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, St. Anne's Guild and the Women's Club. Margaret is survived by her children, Sue and Scott Howe of Palo, Denise Crock and her late husband, Steve of Tipton, Teresa and Daniel Wulf of Tipton, Rita and Robert Cowell of Cedar Rapids, Kenneth and Sarah Crock of Tipton, David and Amy Crock of Tipton and Diane and Mike Wehde of Tipton; 19 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; brothers, Jim and Loretta Beuter of Perry, Iowa, Nick and Audrey Beuter of Iowa City, Iowa, and Barry and Nancy Beuter of Coralville, Iowa. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond, April 6, 2004; her son, Steven, Oct. 1, 2018; brothers, Tom Beuter and Robert Beuter; and several nieces and nephews. Published in The Gazette on May 27, 2019