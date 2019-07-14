|
MARGARET JEAN (LINDEMAN) GREASER Vinton Margaret Jean (Lindeman) Greaser, 92, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Vinton Lutheran Home following an extended illness. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at the Vinton Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Jessica Crane-Munoz officiating. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home and for an hour before services Thursday at the church. Margaret is survived by her children, Marilyn (Chuck) Yedlik, Vinton, Janice (Jim) Mino, Austin, Minn., and Jim (Linda) Greaser, Vinton; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Memorials may be directed to the Vinton Presbyterian Church and the Vinton Lutheran Home. Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Margaret and her family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on July 14, 2019