MARGARET KRUSE JOHNSTON Tipton Margaret Kruse Johnston, 98, of Tipton, was ushered into Heaven early Monday morning, Oct. 7, 2019, while under the care of Cedar Manor Nursing Home in Tipton. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, in the old South Bethel Methodist Church located in the Cedar County Historical Museum grounds. Pastor Cindy McKenzie will officiate. There will be a time of visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Fry Funeral Home in Tipton. Burial will follow in South Bethel Cemetery. A memorial to South Bethel Church or Cemetery has been established in her memory. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019