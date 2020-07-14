Margaret Keitel

MARGARET M. (VOYLE) KEITEL Iowa City Margaret M. (Voyle) Keitel died on July 12, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City from pulmonary fibrosis. Margaret had been a resident of Iowa City for the last 27 years. Margaret was born Aug. 12, 1950, in Risca, Wales, United Kingdom, and was the second child of Horace Voyle and Kathleen (Gilbert) Voyle. She grew up in Risca and Chepstow, Wales, before beginning a lifelong journey of travel and work in many countries, including Germany, France, Libya, Saudi Arabia, United States and Vietnam. She met her husband, Dennis Keitel, in 1981 in Saudi Arabia. They were married in Wales on July 17, 1982. Her two loving sons, David and Philip, were born in Saudi Arabia and England, respectively. She worked for the Iowa City Community School District and Grant Wood Area Education Agency for many years before retirement in 2012. Margaret is survived by her husband, Dennis; son, David and his wife, Lindsay; their son, Montgomery; son, Philip and his wife, Delaney, their two sons, Henry and Seeley; and two brothers in the United Kingdom, Richard Voyle and Stewart Voyle and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Philip Voyle. Margaret took great pride in being a grandmother. Nana, as she wanted to be called, enjoyed getting her hands dirty and playing in the mud with Henry and Seeley. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 virus, she never got to hold baby Montgomery in her arms, but they did meet via FaceTime. She filled all their hearts with love every day. Her family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 16, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Ave., Iowa City, where a time of sharing will begin at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Lung Association
